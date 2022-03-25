Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,870 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $20,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $62.45. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The company had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $261,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,870,879. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

