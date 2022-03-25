Reviewing Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Puhui Wealth Investment Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saratoga Investment $57.65 million 5.75 $14.78 million $4.15 6.60 Puhui Wealth Investment Management $2.03 million 5.86 -$4.74 million N/A N/A

Saratoga Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Risk and Volatility

Saratoga Investment has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Puhui Wealth Investment Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saratoga Investment 68.54% 7.78% 3.52% Puhui Wealth Investment Management N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Saratoga Investment and Puhui Wealth Investment Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saratoga Investment 0 0 4 0 3.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus target price of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.52%. Given Saratoga Investment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

