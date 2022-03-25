Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 319,669 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 3,624.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,669 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Kirby worth $19,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,769,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Kirby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kirby by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $35,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $857,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,695. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

