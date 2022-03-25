Critical Review: Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) and Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) and Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Meten EdtechX Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Strategic Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Strategic Education and Meten EdtechX Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education 0 1 2 0 2.67 Meten EdtechX Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Strategic Education currently has a consensus price target of $80.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.44%. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,545.64%. Given Meten EdtechX Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meten EdtechX Education Group is more favorable than Strategic Education.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Education and Meten EdtechX Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education 4.87% 6.77% 4.97% Meten EdtechX Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Strategic Education and Meten EdtechX Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education $1.13 billion 1.45 $55.09 million $2.29 28.62 Meten EdtechX Education Group $137.48 million 0.41 -$62.99 million N/A N/A

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Meten EdtechX Education Group.

Risk and Volatility

Strategic Education has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meten EdtechX Education Group has a beta of -1.25, indicating that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Meten EdtechX Education Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strategic Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name, junior ELT services under the ABC brand name, and online ELT services under the Likeshuo brand name through a digital platform and network of learning centers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 105 self-operated learning centers covering 28 cities in 15 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, as well as 13 franchised learning centers covering 12 cities in 11 provinces and municipalities. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

