Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,374 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $19,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

