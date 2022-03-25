Raymond James Analysts Give Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) a $27.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Barrick Gold from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.37.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $805,000. Stewart Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $2,303,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 749,362 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 262,782 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

