Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Marcus alerts:

Shares of MCS stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. Marcus has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marcus will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Marcus during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 334.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Marcus by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Marcus by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.