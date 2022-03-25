Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.
Shares of MCS stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. Marcus has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Marcus during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 334.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Marcus by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Marcus by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.
Marcus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.
