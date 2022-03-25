Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) to report $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Grindrod Shipping reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 958.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 38.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRIN stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.86. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

