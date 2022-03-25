Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.92.

UGP stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 921,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 516,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 427,118 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 258,800 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 244,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

