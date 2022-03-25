Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 65,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.25 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.