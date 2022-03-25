Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 117,719 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,719 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,802,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,075 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 255.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after acquiring an additional 511,405 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,899,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,240,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $53.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

