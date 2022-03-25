Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,993 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 326,989 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,316 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

NYSE:RF opened at $22.90 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.