Bruce K. Posey Sells 9,500 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $1,274,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.99 and a beta of 0.74. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $142.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.09.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,263,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 203,699 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Qualys by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,141 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Qualys by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Qualys by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

