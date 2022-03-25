Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,025 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $67.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.61. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $71.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

