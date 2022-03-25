GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised GDS to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.57.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. GDS has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in GDS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,518,000 after purchasing an additional 379,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in GDS by 525.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 61,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

