Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

CHT opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

