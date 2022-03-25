Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
CHT opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Chunghwa Telecom (Get Rating)
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.