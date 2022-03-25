GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,224,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 904,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

