Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of EQBK opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,886 shares of company stock worth $94,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $205,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 127.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

