AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 369 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $3,870,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in MongoDB by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $194,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,362 shares of company stock valued at $75,246,152. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $420.34 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.00 and a 200 day moving average of $458.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

