AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after buying an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,536 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $25,962,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,177 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ET opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

