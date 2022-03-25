AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 119.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 188.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 26.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

EXLS stock opened at $137.42 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.01 and a 52-week high of $146.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

