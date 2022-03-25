Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Holdings Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,059,000 after purchasing an additional 109,566 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,488,000 after acquiring an additional 653,520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNH. Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $78.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.48 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

