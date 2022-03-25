Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 691 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Celanese by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $143.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

