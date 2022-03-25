Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells 63,650 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PINS stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinterest by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after buying an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Pinterest by 182.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.5% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,122 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

