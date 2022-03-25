Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $4.97

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $5.12. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 171,490 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMY. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,445 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

