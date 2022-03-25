African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG – Get Rating) were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 223,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 220,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$28.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64.

Get African Gold Group alerts:

African Gold Group Company Profile (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.