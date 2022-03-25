Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.08

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.08 and last traded at $51.72, with a volume of 15052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

