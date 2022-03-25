Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.08

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.08 and last traded at $51.72, with a volume of 15052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.
ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ST)
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.