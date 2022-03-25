iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Trading Up 2.9%

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating)’s share price were up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.33. Approximately 5,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,166,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

