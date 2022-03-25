Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) will report ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.55). Splunk reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,507,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,067,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $104,265,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Splunk by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $78,658,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK stock opened at $142.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.76.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.