Critical Contrast: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) versus Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Finch Therapeutics Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $914.96 million 5.39 $377.66 million $4.42 14.57 Finch Therapeutics Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CRISPR Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Finch Therapeutics Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Finch Therapeutics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics 41.28% 16.21% 14.48% Finch Therapeutics Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics and Finch Therapeutics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 0 5 10 0 2.67 Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $129.83, suggesting a potential upside of 101.60%. Finch Therapeutics Group has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 465.19%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Finch Therapeutics Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology. Its revolutionary gene editing technology-CRISPR/Cas9 allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow on October 31, 2013 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus. It is also developing FIN-211, an orally administered enriched consortia product candidate for use in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 and FIN-525, which are orally administered targeted consortia product candidates for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and crohn's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

