Mizuho Increases Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $96.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WELL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Welltower stock opened at $94.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $94.78.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Welltower by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,568,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

