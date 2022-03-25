Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target to $10.00

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

TUFN stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $325.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 45,376 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 51,133 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

