FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $298.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $298.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.30.

Shares of FDX opened at $225.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 5.60%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

