Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 5,492 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,164,000 after purchasing an additional 196,506 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,855,000 after buying an additional 20,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Old Republic International by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,538,000 after buying an additional 1,920,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,856,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,058,000 after buying an additional 345,339 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,407,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,688,000 after buying an additional 28,764 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

