Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

