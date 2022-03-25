Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.
Hyperfine stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Hyperfine Inc has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68.
Hyperfine Company Profile
