Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,056 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Shares of GNTX opened at $28.85 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 13,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $417,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.