Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Holdings Cut by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $664,789,000 after purchasing an additional 214,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $428,888,000 after purchasing an additional 115,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after purchasing an additional 413,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,718,000 after purchasing an additional 87,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,284,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $195.02 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Kern bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,391 shares of company stock valued at $25,772,450. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

