AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,632 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

NYSEARCA:FJUL opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

