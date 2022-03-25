AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 165.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 78.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 20.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after acquiring an additional 356,510 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,703,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $559.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $583.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $652.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $545.33 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.