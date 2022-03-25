Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Tobam boosted its position in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

