Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 711.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.06.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $336.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.51 and a 1 year high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.