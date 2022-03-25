Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.51. Ennis has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $21.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Ennis had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 102,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

