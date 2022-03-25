Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.51. Ennis has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $21.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Ennis had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter.
About Ennis (Get Rating)
Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.
