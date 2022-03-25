Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HVRRY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($217.58) to €191.00 ($209.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($160.44) to €145.70 ($160.11) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($203.30) to €188.00 ($206.59) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.94.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at $82.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average of $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.89. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

