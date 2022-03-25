Royal Bank of Canada Raises AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $56.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. AAR has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AAR will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $2,010,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $57,186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 216.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after buying an additional 497,216 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $12,848,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $12,289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,071,000 after buying an additional 250,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

