Cutler Group LP Lowers Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Cutler Group LP reduced its holdings in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 70.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 178,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 38.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 29,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 40.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 150,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 82.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $536.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $63,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,188 shares of company stock valued at $126,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

