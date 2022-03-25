Spire Wealth Management Acquires 77 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 145.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $6,699,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $270.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $231.88 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

