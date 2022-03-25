Spire Wealth Management Acquires 2,166 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 111.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187,274 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 921.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,391,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,929,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,236,000 after buying an additional 148,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,916,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,073,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 50.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,823,000 after buying an additional 702,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $14.05 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Uniti Group Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.