Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,789 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 265,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,101,000 after buying an additional 239,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 204,139 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 129.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 282,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 159,094 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,816,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 134,342 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CS opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

CS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

