Spire Wealth Management Increases Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 668.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $89.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.48.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.42%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

